Welcome Regan
Typically we'd save this for Grizzly Grab Bag, but we're so excited to have Regan on board we have to share here.
Regan Szydloski-Hamamoto has joined the Big Bear Grizzly team as an inside sales executive. You may recognize her as part of the Let's Paint Your Party duo. She and her mom, Nancy, offer the the Paint & Sip events at Barrel 33. Regan was also a familiar face at the Tea and Coffee Exchange and Starbucks.
The Grizzly is thrilled she has joined our team. If you know her, stop by and say hello. If not, stop in and introduce yourself. She will be the welcoming voice on the phone, the one greeting you as you arrive, offering to help with classified ads and more, Read more about Regan in the Jan. 8 issue of The Grizzly.
What we're working on
• Wrapping up the holiday
• Big Bear winter prep teams in action
• Welcome Regan
• Stay off the ice
• Prepping for the next holiday
These stories and more can be found in the Jan. 8 Big Bear Grizzly and the Jan. 10 Grizzly Weekender.
Helping with the cleanup
Big Bear Lake Brewing Company and The Boneyard are helping with the cleanup now that the holiday period is over. At least they are buying the beer.
Between now and Jan, 10 if you bring a bag full of broken sleds left behind in the forest or other areas where people were playing in the snow to Big Bear Lake Brewing Company or The Bone Yard in the Village, the first beer is on them. If you are under 21 or prefer a non-alcoholic beverage, they will accommodate your request.
The Facebook post states they want to keep the Valley clean and beautiful and want to reward those who go out of their way to make that happen.
