Pajama Party
Big Bear ladies, if you don't have your tickets to the annual Christmas Auction, which is a pajama party this year, you best make the call today. The Holiday Auction Pajama Party is Monday, Dec. 9. Check out the Soroptimist Facebook Page at Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley for info.
Bazaars galore
Check out the plethora of holiday bazaars happening in Big Bear this weekend and get some great gifts for everyone on your list. Click on the links for more info.
• St Joseph's Catholic Church, Saturday and Sunday.
• Summit Christian Fellowship, Friday and Saturday.
• Faith Designs and Knot About It, Saturday
Holiday music in Big Bear
The Winter Voice Recital is Dec. 8 at the PAC. A Winter Celebration and Charity Concert is tonight, Dec. 6. Carnegie Kids sing for you, and at the rescheduled Big Bear Lake Tree Lighting.
Snow much fun
Bear Mountain reopens today for the weekend. Snow Summit is open daily. Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain are open daily. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the snow.
Rain in the forecast
A new storm system is moving into the Southland with rain possible by late Friday. Rain totals will be minimal, but could continue through Sunday. Snow level is high for this storm, but it's wise to be prepared. Always carry chains when traveling to the mountains.
