Big Bear Fire Safe Council
Big Bear is forming its own Fire Safe Council. The goal is o help mitigate wildfire collaboration between residents and first responders.
The first meeting is set for Feb 25 at the Big Bear Fire Station from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It's a time for residents and first responders to discuss wildfire mitigation efforts. Educational information will also be provided on how to safeguard homes during wildfire season.
The meeting is open to the public. Big Bear Fire Department is at 41090 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake
Eagle watch is on
Big Bear's most famous couple are keeping their eggs warm anticipating a possible hatching by this weekend. Keep an eye on the Big Bear eagle cam, which will be one of the best and most watched shows around.
What we're working on
• Polar Plunge. Get ready to plunge into Big Bear Lake for the annual event to benefit Special Olympics of Southern California.
• March 3 primary. Voting is open for the State Assembly, Congress, San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and more. We'll take a look at the names on the ballot.
• Five year census shows an increase in Big Bear's full-time population. How many more people call the Valley home?
• Salary check. A look at the salaries listed on Transparent California for Big Bear Fire Department.
Find these stories and more in the Feb. 12 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
