Pip? Is that a pip?
Eagle watch continues for Big Bear's most famous feathered couple, Jackie and Shadow. The two bald eagle eggs are still incubating, but it appears there may be a pip on at least one of the eggs. A pip is the beginning of the process for hatching.
Incubation is at 42 days, so the world is watching closely waiting to see if an eaglet appears from his or her cozy egg environment soon. Check out the live camera streaming on You Tube.
Tasty assignment
The Big Bear Now staff is busy working on the March issue, which goes to print today. The theme for March is Grab the Grub, celebrating the diversity of eateries in Big Bear. You don't want to miss this issue, you'll be hungry just looking at the cover.
Some assignments are tastier than others for the staff, who enjoyed samples at some of the restaurants featured in the upcoming magazine.
Throwback Thursday
In 2005, Big Bear Lake was on the rise thanks to a wet winter. February has been one of the snowiest months on average, although 2020 isn't helping those averages much. Check out Looking Back on Big Bear in the Feb. 19 issue of the Grizzly.
Sheepish
Thanks to Shannon Frese for this photo of a big horn sheep featured in the Feb. 19 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. She captured this photo driving to Lucerne Valley from Big Bear Valley on Highway 18.
