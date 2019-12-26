Winter storm warning
As expected, a winter storm blew into Southern California overnight and Big Bear is waking up to snow and strong gusty winds.
Up to 30 inches or more are expected to fall in Big Bear with this storm. Chains are required on all roads leading into Big Bear. R-2 restrictions are in effect meaning all vehicles must have chains or traction control devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive. All vehicles must carry chains.
Caltrans reminds all motorists traveling to the mountains to bring their chains. No one will be permitted past chain control points without them even four-wheel-drive vehicles.
Don't install chains in the roadway, Pull to the side of the road, into a turnout or at a chain-control station. Caltrans chain installers are located at control stops and will install chains for a minimal fee.
R-2 restrictions could increase to R-3, meaning all vehicles will need chains, no exceptions. Road closures are also possible.
Reduce your speed. The speed limit is 25 mph during chain control. If you abandon your vehicle in the road, it will be towed. Retrieving your vehicle will cost $300 to $600.
Resorts report new snow
Two to 4 inches of new snow fell overnight, with up to 2 feet or more expected today. Today's high will be about 28 degrees with gusty winds at 25 mph, Wear layers when you hit the slopes today,,
Travel concerns
Anyone who may be traveling off the mountain, maybe to LAX or to other areas of the Southland, travel will be challenging. The snow level is dropping to 2,500 feet. The Grapevine is closed due to snow and escorts are in place for the Cajon Pass. There are reports of flooding in some areas of Southern California on roadways and freeways..
Know before you go
Download the Big Bear Now app to stay up to date on weather and road conditions in Big Bear It's free for Apple and Android devices.
