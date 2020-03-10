Coronavirus update
Big Bear Lake City Council heard from John Friel and Jeff Willis regarding COVID-19. There still are no reported cases in San Bernardino County. Friel said Bear Valley Community Hospital is adding measures to screen patients entering the ER. Willis said the coronavirus is something that the Big Bear Fire Department prepares for as part of its normal protocols.
Read more about coronavirus preparations in the March 11 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
'Seal Team' in Big Bear
Crews and the stars of the hit CBS TV show "Seal Team" began arriving in Big Bear during the weekend to film an episode of the show in an area near Bear Mountain Resort. Filming is set to continue through Thursday, March 12, weather permitting. If weather is extreme, filming will be halted.
Bob Cisneros looks ahead
The Big Bear Alpine Zoo curator is leaving Big Bear at the end of the month, taking a position in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cisneros looks back on his time in Big Bear and what's ahead. See the story in the March 11 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
A going away/goodbye party is planned for Cisneros on March 25, 6-8 p.m. at Nottinghams Restaurant.
Plan B
Bear Valley Unified School District was counting on funding from Prop 13, which was defeated at the polls March 3. The funds were expected to help with science labs and sports fields for the high school. Is there a Plan B? Find out in the March 11 Big Bear Grizzly.
Fire Department's Plan B in wake of Measure I
Measure I to augment funding for Big Bear Fire Department also failed at the polls March 3. With a station closure looming along with other reductions, how is the department preparing? That story and more in the March 11 issue of The Grizzly.
