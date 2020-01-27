Turning in his keys
Jeff Mathieu, Big Bear Lake city manager, attends his final Big Bear Lake City Council meeting tonight in an official capacity. The city manager tendered his resignation late in 2019 and will vacate his office to make room for Frank Rush, who begins his job as city manger Feb. 3.
Following the City Council meeting tonight, a reception will honor Mathieu and the 14 years he spent at the helm of the city of Big Bear Lake. The City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Late start
Today is a late start for Big Bear High School and Big Bear Middle School. Big Bear High School will hold an academic awards ceremony tonight at the high school.
Wrestling a tie
Big Bear's wrestling team claims a share of the Cross Valley League title with a strong performance in a tri-dual meet the Bears hosted Jan. 24.
The Lady Bears soccer team notched another tie in its quest for a league win, this time against Academy of Academic Excellence.
Big Bear High School's boys basketball team defeated Hesperia Christian Jan 24 to move within a half game of University Prep.
