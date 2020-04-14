County reports 90 new COVID-19 cases
Numbers released April 13 saw a spike in positive cases of the coronavirus in San Bernardino County with the total reaching 977 and 31 deaths.
Big Bear remains at five cases but that number could be deceiving, officials say. There are people who are possibly carrying the virus and are asymptomatic and others who have COVID-19 but have not been tested and are staying isolated during recovery, officials say.
Big Bear Lake MWD board meets April 16
The Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District will meet virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 16. The board plans to review its decision to delay opening the lake until May 1.
The call in number is 408-418-9388. If this number is busy due to high call volume, dial in using 213-306-3065.
Access code: 626 781 279
Passcode: 0000
Fire protection board to consider budget plans
The Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District board will meet virtually using Zoom on Wednesday, April 15, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The board, which is the Big Bear Lake City Council, will consider whether to move forward with a public notice regarding the 2020-21 fiscal year budget to be adopted in June.
To join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 930 8070 1810
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,93080701810# US (San Jose)
What we're working on for April 15
• Walking alone. The annual MS Walk Big Bear will be a little different this year due to the COVID-19 emergency. The fundraiser will still take place, but virtually. Instead of gathering on the Alpine Pedal path, find out how walkers can participate.
• All that snow. Last week's winter-like storm brought much needed moisture to the Valley. What does that mean for Big Bear Lake and the lake levels this summer?
• Couch potatoes get moving. With gyms, parks and resorts closed and an order to stay home, keeping up or even starting a fitness routine needs some creativity. Two local fitness center owners tell us how it can be done.
• COVID-19 testing comes to Big Bear. The details on the April 17 drive-thru testing site can be found here.
These and more stories, including listings of ways you can help Big Bear restaurants and other businesses with take out, online orders and more.
