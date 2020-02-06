Isolated incident
Authorities say the investigation into the deaths of a man and woman at Cougar Crest Trail appears to be an isolated incident and the Big Bear community is not in danger.
The Big Bear Sheriff's Station said due to the ongoing investigation, additional information cannot be released at this time. Homicide detectives are confident this is an isolated incident and there is no increased danger to the public.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death. As more information becomes available, it will be released.
Unwanted visitors
Sheriff's deputies were unable to locate subjects who were reported to be on the Big Bear High School campus after school hours on Feb. 5. The subjects were reportedly wearing disguises and may have distributed threatening type behavior. No one was injured.
As more information on this report is available, this story will be updated.
Throwback Thursday
Looking Back in the Feb. 5 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly shows how prices have changed at the grocery store. Check out the price for a dozen eggs in 1947.
State government
Two new pieces of legislation at the state level caught our eye. The first AB2045 would allow visitors to the DMV a three-time do-over for your driver's license photo. A similar bill was introduced in 2018.
The second is AB 2070, which would make voting mandatory for all registered voters in California.
