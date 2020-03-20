No cases of COVID-19 reported in Big Bear
While we can take this as good news, Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick says the fact that there are no reported cases in Big Bear we can't be cavalier or assume that Big Bear is free of the coronavirus. He says it's best to assume there are undetected cases here, even if we learn later that as a community dodged the bullet.
Additionally, no new cases were reported in San Bernardino County yesterday. The count remains at five.
Safe at home order issued for entire state
Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a safe at home order for California to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve. It is not a lockdown.
Staying home, self-isolation, distancing yourself from others will help to keep the coronavirus from spreading. It does not mean you are under forced lockdown in your home. It means that nonessential services and businesses are closed and you are being asked to stay home.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations the post office, banks, hardware stores, and restaurants offering take out, delivery or drive-through services are still open and operating.
The governor, as well as local grocers, remind the public that there is plenty of food and hording is not necessary. Buy what you need, what you would normally use for the week.
Under the safe at home order, you can go outside. Take a walk, ride your bike, ride your horse, take the dog for a walk, play with your dog outside, play ball with the kids.
Big Bear schools extend closure
In advance of the governor's order, all San Bernardino County schools, including Bear Valley Unified, extended the closure period until at least May 1.
Bear Valley Unified School District has made distance learning available to all students. Teachers provide assignments and continue to support students and yes, they grade the work.
Meals will continue to be available for grab and go service from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday through March 27, which is when the actual spring break period is planned. Meal service will resume when school was scheduled to return on April 13.
There is a plan to expand the meal service to elementary school bus stop sites. As more information on the bus stop pick ups is available, we will update that information.
Support local business
Many of Big Bear's restaurants remain open for take out and delivery during these tough times. Sister My Sister bake shop, Sonora Cantina and OCI, Amangela's, BLT's, Teddy Bear, Mountain Munchies are just a few that have committed to remain open to serve Big Bear with take out and/or delivery.
If your restaurant is open for take out, let us know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.