Winter weather advisory in effect
The next round of winter weather will be milder than forecast, with only a slight chance of snow expected in Big Bear today. Most of the snow accumulations will come from wrap-around moisture as the system moves inland. Several inches are possible.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s today. It will warm up for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day remaining warm for the week.
All roads are open this morning, but all motorists are advised to carry chains. Weather and road conditions can and do change without warning.
Ring in the new year
Snow Summit's annual Torchlight Parade takes place New Year's Eve, and you won't have to wait until midnight to ring in the new year. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders make their way down the slopes carrying flares to create a spectacular sight. The parade can be seen from the base area of the resort or from across the lake where the lights reflect on the water and light up the night sky.
The parade is free to watch and parking at Snow Summit is free. The parade gets started about 7 p.m.
Stay off the ice
With the frigid overnight temperatures at night in the Valley, portions of Big Bear Lake are seeing some freezing. Stay off that ice. It is not thick enough for walking upon. The ice is unstable and can crack under the weight of humans or pets putting you in danger. Hypothermia can set in quickly if you fall through the ice.
While it may look cool, a step on the ice could cost you more than a fine.
So much snow, snow play welcome
Visitors to the mountains are enjoying the holiday season by playing in the snow. Snowmen are popping up in parks and forest areas in and around Big Bear. Just a reminder to pack out what you pack in if you enjoy the snow in public places to leave the snow as pristine as possible for the next visitor.
Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain are open for tubing, and there is plenty of parking. Check out the two areas in Big Bear Lake.
Ideal conditions on the slopes
Big Bear Mountain Resort is reporting machine groomed packed powder conditions at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain with more snow expected today, Up to 96 inches of snow have fallen on this season.
It's still the holiday period, so expect crowds and traffic through the remainder of the week and weekend before the holiday period comes to an end on Jan. 5.
