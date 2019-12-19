Creating memories
Kmart's parking lot was filled with cop cars on Dec. 18 before the store officially opened. It was Shop with a Cop day. Deputies and volunteer forces from the Big Bear Sheriff's Station hosted some 30 Big Bear students to a shopping excursion. Each child was given $100 to spend on anything they wanted. Most headed straight to the toy aisles, some opted for clothes, and one young girl wanted nail polish.
On Friday, another group of local students will be treated to a shopping spree at Kmart courtesy of the Big Bear Fire Department.
These annual events provide a brighter holiday for these kids and their families.
Read more about the shopping trips in the Dec. 25 issue of The Grizzly.
Big Bear celebrates the season
A number of celebrations are planned in Big bear to celebrate the season. Christmas Eve services, Midnight Mass, winter solstice and Hannukah — where to celebrate the holidays in Big Bear can be found here.
ICYMI: BLT's has new owners
The popular restaurant on Big Bear Boulevard is finding a new vibe under its new owners. Check out the new updated interior, menu changes and more. See what the new owners have planned.
