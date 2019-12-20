Ring Services still safe to use
The Big Bear Sheriff's Department issued a press release that was provided by Ring Service after reports of services being compromised. Ring and authorities remind people to use two-factor authorization, and to never use the same usernames and passwords for all devices. Click here for more information.
White Christmas in the forecast
A winter storm system is moving into California and should make its way to Southern California by late Sunday. There is a chance of snow in Big Bear by late Sunday night into Monday. Snow could continue through Thursday of next week.
Temperatures are expected to be cold, with highs in the low 30s, accompanied by gusty winds at time.
Authorities are reminding travelers that all vehicles must carry chains when in the mountains during winter. Chain restrictions will be implemented curing snow conditions and chain control will be in place on roadways.
Mystery maintenance
Vons has not officially released word on what caused the store to close for several hours on Dec. 19. Requests for information were answered with No Comment. Employees manned the doors and explained the store was closed for maintenance issues.
There are reports a pipe of some sort broke at the store, but those are unconfirmed. As we learn more, we will update this story.
