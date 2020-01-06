Crowds head home
Traffic was heavy on mountain roads as visitors headed off the mountain during the weekend. Expect lighter traffic in the Valley until the Martin Luther King weekend Jan. 17-19.
Grocery stores will be back to lighter crowds and the Starbucks drive-thru line will be manageable. And the trash left behind will be picked up before the influx of visitors arrive again.
Trash left behind is always an issue following a holiday weekend. The Grizzly office is not immune; however at least the trash left was in bags. Our Dumpster is overflowing. We appreciate that whomever deposited all the trash used a Dumpster rather than leaving it on the side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.