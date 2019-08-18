Duane Flatmo took an interest in art at a young age. Starting with his art class at Big Bear High School in the early ’70s, Flatmo’s art teacher, John O’Hare, help change Flatmo’s perspective on making art into a lifetime career. Today as a professional, Flatmo’s kinetic sculpture El Pulpo Mecanico gained him national recognition and made Burning Man history.

