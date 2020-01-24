Big Bear's big games
Big Bear's girls soccer team plays a crucial game against the Academy of Academic Excellence today at Big Bear High School. The outcome could determine the Cross Valley League leader headed into the final part of the season.
Big Bear High School's wrestlers host a home opener meet tonight at the school. It's also the final meet at home this season due to rescheduling that put two meets into one.
