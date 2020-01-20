Bears win big game
Big Bear's varsity boys basketball team moved into a tie for third place in the Cross Valley League with a big win over Excelsior High School.
The Bears defeated the league leader 73-56 at Big Bear on Jan. 17, one game behind Excelsior and Riverside Prep, who are tied for first.
The boys and girls basketball teams host games this week Jan. 21 and 23 against University Prep and Lakeview Academy respectively.
