Bears win big game, Jan. 17, 2020

Big Bear fans react as the boys basketball team pulls off a commanding win over Excelsior 73-56 on Jan. 17.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Bears win big game

Big Bear's varsity boys basketball team moved into a tie for third place in the Cross Valley League with a big win over Excelsior High School.

The Bears defeated the league leader 73-56 at Big Bear on Jan. 17, one game behind Excelsior and Riverside Prep, who are tied for first.

The boys and girls basketball teams host games this week Jan. 21 and 23 against University Prep and Lakeview Academy respectively.

