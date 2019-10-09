The Lady Bears are hanging tough against their opponents in the Desert Sky League. Young and inexperienced, Big Bear continues to show improvement according to head coach Dianne Kendall.
“We played well (Oct. 7) against Granite Hills,” Kendall said. “They beat us 12-6 last time we played them. This time we tied 9-9, but lost the match in games. The girls are learning. They’re getting better.”
Big Bear faced two of the top teams in the league last week, losing to Victor Valley 15-3 on Oct. 1 and to league leader Silverado 15-3 on
Oct. 3. “We only had nine players to take to Victor Valley,” Kendall said. The flu bug and injuries have depleted the roster. Players who would normally play on junior varsity moved to varsity for the match, Kendall said.
