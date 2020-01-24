Aliens at the Convention Center
Well, not aliens exactly, but the Alien Snowfest 3 touches down at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. The event begins today and runs through the weekend.
Women's retreat
Ladies only on the slopes at Snow Summit, at least for this event. The Women's Ski Retreat takes place Friday through Monday, Jan, 24-27.
Racing on the slopes
Snow Summit Race Team hosts the South Series giant slalom race this weekend.
Stay safe and have fun
Ski Safety Day takes place at Snow Summit Saturday, Jan. 25. Scavenger hunts and more, and meet Nala the patrol dog.
Find more events taking place this weekend in Big Bear by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.