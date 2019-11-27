With the Thanksgiving holiday overlap and projected snow forecast, Big Bear Mountain Resort will take a more modest approach to opening day this year. Resort hosts will hand out doughnuts with the Snow Summit and Bear Mountain logos to the first 100 guests at Snow Summit Thursday, Nov. 26, and Bear Mountain Friday, Nov. 29, courtesy of Dank Donuts.
If the forecasts prove to be accurate, Mother Nature will be the real star of the show. Big Bear Mountain Resort staff will play a supporting role to ensure guests have an enjoyable experience.
Opening day operations for Snow Summit include lifts 1, 2 and 8, the Miracle Mile and Summit Run, as well as Bear Bottom Beginner Area. Ironwood Coffee, Oakfire Grill and Upper Slopeside will be open with food and beverages for sale. All snow sports lessons are available.
Bear Mountain opening day operations include lifts 6, 7 and 9, with Upper Park Run, Expressway, The Gulch, Lower Park Run, Easy Street and Inspiration open. Food and beverages are available at Jibber Java, Silver Mountain Eatery and BBQ in the Park. All snow sports lessons are available.
Snow Summit is expected to open lifts 3 and 4 with Upper Westridge, ZZyzx, Upper Carpet in the Adventure Academy and Grizzly Ridge Tube Park on Saturday, Nov. 30. Saturday operations at Bear Mountain will include lift 5, Central Park and the main conveyer at Adventure Academy.
Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Bear Mountain is at 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. For more information, visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.