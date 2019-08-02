So, you want to live at 7,000 feet in paradise? Or maybe have your own vacation home on the mountaintop? Now is the time to make an offer.
Real estate buying season heats up in Big Bear during the summer. Property changes hands year-round, but digging through snow to get inside and trying to imagine what a cozy great room might be like while shivering isn’t always the best time to consider a major purchase.
Big Bear is unique. “There are no cookie cutters,” says Nancy Wyatt, Realtor at Big Bear Resort Living Real Estate in Big Bear Lake. “Every house is different.” Those differences make it a hard market to predict, she says. Comps are difficult to gauge unless you know the market, which makes the case for using a local Realtor stronger.
Those seeking a lifestyle investment, which is what some call it when you make a real estate purchase in Big Bear, tend to look for a cabin. What’s better than a cozy cabin in the woods? And they are ideal for the rental market.
What about the fixer-upper market? There are still some available, but the price is $100,000-plus, Wyatt says. And if you are purchasing a fixer-upper, determine your goals prior to signing on the dotted line. Is your goal to flip the property and make a profit? Do you have the time to invest to do the work to get it ready to sell?
Fixer-uppers can be a good deal if you don’t hang on too long, Wyatt says. And first-time home buyers can invest in a fixer-upper as a good deal if the condition of the home isn’t too on the really-needs-fixing side. That could affect getting a home loan.
Wyatt says buyers in Big Bear, especially those new to the area, need to be realistic in their expectations when developing a checklist of that they want in a home. Some buyers say they want close to the lake and Village but with no neighbors, Wyatt says. That’s probably not going to happen, she says.
Realistically, when it comes down to it, the most important items are bedrooms, bathrooms and washer and dryer hook-ups. Budget is also a guiding factor. Wyatt says before the search begins, buyers should obtain a loan prequalification so they know what they can afford. A wish list takes time and effort, Wyatt says.
Some homes are on the market less than 30 days, some even shorter. While others linger for almost a year. Owner-occupied homes are tougher to sell, Wyatt says. Appointments are necessary to show the property, and it’s not always convenient. Turn-offs for potential buyers include the condition of the home — will it take too much work to create the home you are looking for— and not having the character you are envisioning.
Another item on the buyer’s wish list for a full-time residence in Big Bear might be schools. Bear Valley Unified is on a modified year-round calendar and the elementary schools are neighborhood schools. Those who are already residents may want to stay in the same school district neighborhood if their children are in elementary school, Wyatt says.
All in all, there is Big Bear real estate available and cash to purchase it, Wyatt says. And there are Big Bear Realtors who specialize in what you are seeking.
