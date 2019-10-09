The California Department of Transportation alerts the traveling public that power companies may shut off at-risk power lines to prevent sparking wildfires during wind and heat events this fire season. That could mean no power for long periods, from mountainous regions to urban areas. These power outages are known as Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS periods.
When power goes out, traffic signals will start flashing and may even go dark after the outage. Caltrans operates nearly 5,000 traffic signals statewide. The department wants to make sure motorists are ready when the lights go out.
Caltrans advises motorists that signalization on state routes throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties may be affected during the power outages. The signals will continue to cycle regularly for approximately three hours after the outage and will then cycle to red-flash for another three to six hours. If the outage remains in place for more than six hours the signals will then go to blackout mode.
Motorists are advised that if a traffic signal is not working and no lights are showing on the signal, the intersection must be treated as a four-way stop. Use extreme caution and patience while driving during possible power outages. Pay close attention to other motorists and their movements.
Know before you go. To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire, go to the Caltrans District 8 website and sign up for commuter alerts. Follow Caltrans for the latest information on Facebook and Twitter.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats and those needing information in a language other than English, contact Shane Massoud at 909-383-4416 or TTY 711 by Dec. 1.
