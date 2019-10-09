On Thursday, Oct. 10, Big Bear pays its respects to 1st Lt. Marcus Warmsley who passed away Aug. 30. When Warmsley died, he left a legacy of healing, hope and love to all who knew him in Big Bear.
Warmsley’s wife, Cortney Seifert Warmsley, founded Dancers Anonymous in 2008, teaching through the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District. Marcus was a student and became a beloved teacher for the group.
A celebration of life is planned for Warmsley at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Oct. 10 on what would have been Marcus’ 31st birthday. Guests are asked to wear red, black and white for the memorial and reception.
Congregating begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the service at 9:30 a.m. A reception follows at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.
Dancers Anonymous members will take the stage one last time in honor of the man and his wife who shared their passion of dance, life and love, and created a legacy that is anything but anonymous.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
The Convention Center is at
42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear
Lake.
