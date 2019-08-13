Farm to table. Big Bear Farmer’s Market is at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.
On your mark. You may have seen more people running in Big Bear recently and may see even more leading up to this weekend. The groups of teens and young adults found circumventing the Valley roadways are from high schools and colleges off the mountain. Teams spend time in the mountains to train at elevation prior to the season officially starting. Then on Friday, at 6 p.m. the ultra marathoners head for the hills for the Kodiak 100. These souls put their soles to the ground through the night.
