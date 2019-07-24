Career and college fair vendors needed. The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce hosts its Big Bear Community Career and College Fair in late August. Vendors who are interested in booth space at the fair are asked to contact Ellen Clarke, executive director of the Chamber. Vendors are those who offer career and/or college information for all ages, not just high school students. The fair is Aug. 29. Call Clarke at 909-866-4607, ext 1.
New Chamber director takes center stage. Sugarloaf Property Owners Association host Ellen Clarke from the Chamber of Commerce as the guest speaker on Saturday, July 27. Meetings are open to the public, not just Sugarloaf residents.
