Trail work
A Community Trail Work Day hosted by the Big Bear Trails Foundation and sponsored by Kodiak 100 and Sierra Nevada Brewery is set for Saturday, July 27.
Maintenance work will be done on the Siberia Creek Trail. Meet at the Aspen Glen Picnic Area, 7 to 11a.m.
BINGO
The Big Bear Elks Lodge hosts Bingo on Fridays at 7 p.m. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. Stop by at 40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.