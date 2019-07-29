Locally grown. Stop by the Big Bear Farmer’s Market at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake today for fruits, vegetables, breads, hummus, jellies and more.
The Git Up. Got a little country in your swagger? Country line dancing at Wyatt’s at the Convention Center. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Fore. Have you registered for the Caddyshack Chamber of Commerce golf tourney yet? It’s a fundraiser for the Chamber on Aug. 9. Don’t miss out.
