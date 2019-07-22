Communication. Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power meets at 9 a.m. July 23 at the DWP office. Among the items on the agenda for consideration are purchasing a new dump truck, replacing an emergency pumping unit on the Maple Well and preferred board member communication methods. Meetings are open to the public. The board meets at 41972 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
Coffee date. Big Bear Professional Firefighters are serving coffee and doughnuts at Moonridge Coffee July 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. No agenda, just coffee and conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.