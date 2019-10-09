Classic screwball comedy meets the 21st century
The fall production from the Big Bear High School Performing Arts Club is anything but routine.
“You Can’t Take It With You” is a classic screwball comedy in three acts by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.
In the play, Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family and their friends form a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drums with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing a myriad of plays that never get published, and taking ballet lessons. Things like stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them.
When practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company’s vice president, Tony Kirby, the Vanderhof-Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirbys arrive at the wrong time and, despite the best laid plans, see Alice’s family in all of its crazy glory.
“You Can’t Take It With You” is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.
The original production of the play premiered on Broadway in 1936 and played for 838 performances. It won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It was adapted for the screen and won the Academy Award for best picture and best director. The play is popular among high school theater programs and has been one of the 10 most-produced school plays every year since amateur rights became available in 1939.
The cast includes Trinity Lowe as Penny, Chloe Anderson as Essie, Millie Nelson as Rheba, Noah Giddens as Paul Sycamore, Juliana Toner as Mr. DePinna, Ricky DeLaCruz as Ed Carmichael, Jimmy Crist as Donald, Andrew Burton as Martin Vanderhof, Keara Ollila as Alice Sycamore, Greyson Payne as Henderson and Ely Dawson as Tony Kirby. Also in the cast are Augie Haston as Bolus Kolenkhof, Ryeann Dokerlsey as Gayle Wellington, Mark Karnoff as Mr. Kirby, McKinley Warren as Mrs. Kirby, Naomi Payne as The Man, Mickey Gardner as Mac, Lacie Decant as Jim Sophia DeMarco as Duchess Olga Katrina.
Brian Adams is the director. The technical and stage crew includes Randy Worden, lighting; Dan Vanoost, sound; Marina Spiopoulos, prop master and stage manager; Priscilla Anderson, costumer; Sophia DeMarco, costumer assistant; Bob Perry, sets and crew members Tesa Martin, Jackson Wall, Liam Walker, Isaiah Martinez, Bibiana Castillon, Alexandra Roa and Jasmine Moreno.
“You Can’t Take It With You” is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York.
The show is at the Performing Arts Center in Big Bear Lake at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for age 18 and younger, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the Big Bear High School ASB office or at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Call the box office at
909-866-4970 or visit www.citybigbearlake.com.
The play is part of the Big Bear High School Performing Arts 2019-20 season, A Year of Americana. All the writers, composers and lyricists of this season’s works are by American artists.
There will also be a silent auction of selected set pieces and props with proceeds to benefit the DOVES Nest Thrift Store.
For more information, contact Adams at
brian_adams@bearvalleyusd.org.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
