The Bear Valley Unified School District Governing Board will implement a new start time for its board meeting closed sessions.
Beginning with the board meeting scheduled for Nov. 6, closed sessions will begin at 4:30 p.m. The start time for open sessions remain at 5:30 p.m.
Governing board meetings are the first and third Wednesday of each month unless otherwise posted or noted on the board meeting calendar.
For more information, contact Shelley Black, executive assistant for the school district at 909-866-4631 or shelley_black@bearvalleyusd.org.
