Trotting for turkeys
Big Bear's annual Turkey Trot is a go, snow or not. However, organizers are monitoring the weather and if weather is severe will cancel the Turkey Trot due to safety concerns.
A decision will be made by Tuesday. Stay tuned to www.bigbeargrizzly.net for an update on whether the Turkey Trot is a go or is on hiatus due to weather.
If it is a go, this year's course could be covered with snow and the snow could be falling, so bundle up on Thanksgiving and go for a run, walk, snowshoe if there is enough snow. Just enjoy.
Stuff a truck
Just a reminder the Big Bear Grizzly Stuff the Publisher's Truck toy drive takes place Dec. 2 and 3. Bring a new unwrapped toy to donate and be entered into a drawing for a gift card to Oakside Restaurant and Bar in Big Bear Lake. Big Bear merchants are challenged by the Big Bear Department of Water and Power to beat their donation and win free advertising. Help to make the holidays bright for Big Bear's kids.
