Fire meeting. At 6 p.m. at the Big Bear Discovery Center, the Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council gathers fire agencies and others for a critical fire meeting. The public is invited to learn what preparations are in place.
Today is the final Farmer's Market session of the season. Fruit, vegetable, hummus, flower and other vendors will make their final appearance at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today.
Mix it up. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District hosts a Big Bear Chamber mixer today at 5 p.m. Stop by the hospital to meet and greet healthcare officials and business members of the community.
Tuesday specials. Country Kitchen in the Boulder Bay area of Big Bear Lake offers Tuesday specials. Kids eat for $1.49 and there is a ribeye steak and egg special for $9.99. Check it and other restaurant specials on the Sip and Savor page in the Weekender found inside the Big Bear Grizzly.
Register to vote. Today is National Voter Registration Day.
