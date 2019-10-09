Linda Rosado and Terry Planz aren’t letting the proposed sports complex for Big Bear High School stay on the shelf. The Bear Valley Unified School District administrators are working to cut costs associated with the proposed facility.
At the Oct. 2 board meeting, Rosado and Planz talked to the board about a second option for the facility. The first option discussed in August placed a football-track stadium between the baseball and softball fields. The estimated cost of moving the varsity baseball field, and construct a football, soccer and track multipurpose stadium came to about $7 million.
The new option, keeps the baseball field in its current location and places the football, soccer and track stadium south of the baseball field on the upper level field. Cost associated with that plan about $4.2 million. The facility includes an all-weather track and artificial turf.
Funding a $4.2 million sports facility isn’t easy for a small school district the size of Bear Valley Unified. Rosado had some good news to share with the board after attending a meeting. She and Planz recently came back from a CASH Conference. “It doesn’t stand for cash, it stands for the Coalition of Adequate School Housing,” Rosado said. “We always thought that if a school site qualified for state modernization monies it could only be used them on the facilities, it’s anything, including grounds.”
Funding opportunities are more available than previously thought. “They use the term enhancement of physical appearance,” Planz said. “Basically if you look at this from a classroom standpoint, this is the biggest classroom you have.”
Another option would be to construct the facility in phases, spreading out the costs, Planz said.
Board member John Goepp asked how long it would take to build the facility once it is officially approved. Planz estimates the construction of the football-track stadium would take about eight weeks.
Rosado said the district will continue to explore ways to fund the project.
The second option is under review by the sports field committee. Another round of discussion about the project is expected to come back to the board for the December meeting.
