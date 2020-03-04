Good morning, Big Bear. For many, it's been a late night watching election results. The latest updates as of 4:30 a.m. show Measure I headed for defeat, Dawn Rowe handily winning and Obernolte and Herrick headed for runoffs in November.
This is a special edition of Good Morning, Big Bear to bring you the latest election results. Updates will be provided on bigbeargrizzly.net throughout the day.
The votes are still being counted throughout California, including San Bernardino County following the march 3 primary. The latest results show just below 50 percent of the votes have been counted in most races.
As of 4:30 a.m. Measure I to add additional funding for Big Bear Fire Department is losing. With 42.4 percent of the votes counted, 58.9 percent have voted no, 41.9 percent yes. To pass, the measure needs a two third majority.
Supporters gathered on election night to wait for results and seemed hopeful. If the measure fails, a fire station is slated to close, staffing reduced and response times are expected to increase. Fire Department officials have said that without the additional funding, the current level of service is not sustainable as calls for service continue to increase.
In other races affecting Big Bear, Dawn Rowe looks to avoid a runoff to hold on to her seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, The appointed incumbent has garnered 56.15 percent of the votes with 27.86 percent of the votes counted. If she holds on to the lead of more than 50 percent, she will win outright avoiding a runoff in November.
Jay Obernolte will remain on the campaign trail in his bid to head to Washington, D.C. and the House of Representatives, Obernolte leads the field of candidates running for District 8 with 35.5 percent. Christine Bubser follows with 27.9 percent followed by Tim Donnolley with 22 percent.
Rick Herrick is also headed for a runoff with Thurston "Smitty" Smith for the State Assembly seat being vacated by Obernolte. Smith leads the race with 39.2 percent. Herrick is in second with 18.5 percent.
The race for State Senate District 23 is a tight race among Abigail Medina, 25.3 percent, Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, 24.2 percent, and Lloyd White at 24.9 percent. As of 4:30 a.m. 51.1 percent of the votes have been counted.
Prop 13 has failed with 93 percent of the votes counted. No votes account for 56 percent and 44 percent yes.
Look for more election results as updates are provided, All results are unofficial.
