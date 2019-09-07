September in Big Bear brings good wine and great times at the Village Fall Wine Walk. What better way to celebrate the leaves changing colors than taking a walk in the Village Sept. 14 during the 11th annual event?
Jeanne Antes, owner of the O Koo Ran women’s boutique, has completed a decade’s worth of wine walks.
Why do you participate in the Wine Walk?
Antes: It helps the Village Business Association and it’s good for my business. It’s the best event the VBA puts on. I feel like they really put a lot of work into it, and I wanted to be part of that. Customers come into my store who wouldn’t normally stop in. Having wine makes people come in who might not normally shop here.
Would you encourage other businesses to join?
Antes: Absolutely. The Wine Walk brings people in during the shoulder season, June and September.
What wine and/or food is your go-to?
Antes: We’re kind of known for cake truffles from Sister My Sister Bake Shop. I started doing the cake truffles with Trish Gordon when she first opened the bakeshop. I think Lucy Navarrete, the current owner, does them as a favor for me because she doesn’t actually sell them. So that makes them even more special.
Traci Fuller, Del Lago’s Boutique owner, and Rebecca Wilmes, her daughter and the store manager, have been on the Wine Walk’s map since they first opened the boutique.
Do you look forward to the Wine Walk?
Wilmes: Yes. It’s our favorite thing. Black Friday then Wine Walk.
What have been some of your best experiences?
Wilmes: Every event is fun. We (the staff) have a lot of fun. We put the music up in the store, run around and have a good time.
What wine and/or food is your go-to?
Wilmes: My mom (Fuller) does sweet and sour meatballs every year. People expect it. For wine, we always do something sweet and bubbly.
Would you encourage other businesses to join?
Wilmes: Absolutely. As soon as we get the flyers (in the store) I pass them out to customers because it’s so much fun. The amount of work you have to put into it is definitely worth it.
Linda Ricchiuti, The Copper Q owner, has been a favorite Wine Walk stop since the event began.
Why do you participate in the Wine Walk?
Ricchiuti: It attracts so many different people to the Village. I do the Wine Walk for the marketing, and I reach a different audience. It’s the only event which guarantees you’ll have people in your store. The most I’ve ever done is 900 pours of wine and plates of food. I can’t buy that kind of advertisement.
What have been some of your best experiences?
Ricchiuti: People are always in a good mood. We’ve done a vegan theme, tapa’s style European food. This year I’m excited we’re doing a breakfast for dinner theme.
What wine and/or food is your go-to?
Ricchiuti: We change the menu every single Wine Walk. The hardest part is never running out. We know they may sell 1,400 tickets. How many people will make it into The Copper Q? We always have a line out the door before we even pour wine.
Would you encourage other businesses to join?
Ricchiuti: Yes. No other event has people in your store for the amount of time it takes to eat and drink wine. The sales the day of are not the best — it’s the day after. It’s long term. You build relationships with the Wine Walk regulars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.