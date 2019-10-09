A fire weather watch is in effect beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, through 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, for all or portions of San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties, the San Bernardino National Forest and Orange County inland areas.
Strong gusty winds and low humidity is forecast for most of the extreme southwestern California. East to northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 50 mph are expected. Winds will develop in the San Bernardino mountains and valleys around midnight Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Local gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Humidity will remain 5 to 10 percent. The strongest winds are expected in the northern areas of the watch on Thursday and southern areas on Friday.
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Any fires that develop during this period could likely spread rapidly. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Use extreme caution near fire ignition sources. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Very low humidity continues into Saturday, Oct. 12, but with weaker and less widespread winds. Gusts will be mostly 30 mph or less near the coastal slopes of the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.