Mountain biking lovers, get ready to boast. The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking, one of the largest competitions for downhill and enduro mountain biking in the country, has left its East Coast roots behind for the first time since 2003.
The Fox US Open makes its West Coast debut at Snow Summit Bike Park, Sept. 12-15.
The Snow Summit crew built a new double black diamond downhill track, named 10-ply, this summer to welcome the Fox US Open racers. There is also a new 30-foot double jump at the base for the USO Best Whip competition.
A Red Bull viewing area brings spectators up close along the 10-ply route during the races. Whether you are on the course, at the base or on the trails, you can watch the various competitions throughout the weekend with scenic seats.
“Get there a little early on Saturday and Sunday,” says Clay Harper, event director for the Fox US Open. “You can walk the course and you will see every section. You don’t need to be a racer to have a good time.”
Live music, beer, food, vendors, bike swag and A-list athletes raise the bar a notch at the FOX US Open of Mountain Biking debut at Snow Summit. This event is free to the public and friendly for all ages.
US Open Next Gen (14 and under) Tahnée Seagrave, a Fox team rider for downhill mountain biking since 2015, will work exclusively with the Next Gen girls prior to their scheduled youth downhill race. “The West Coast is more ahead on the mountain bike road,” Harper says.
“There is more youth involved in the sport (compared to the northeast). Five years ago there wasn’t enough children (involved) to do the Next Gen races.”
For more information and the full schedule visit, www.usopen.nike or www.bigbearmountainresort.com
Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
