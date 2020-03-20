We're here for you
The Big Bear Grizzly office is closed during the coronavirus emergency, but we are still working. Thanks to technology, we are able to continue serving our readers, viewers and advertisers remotely. The Grizzly main phone number can be answered via our cell phones. Or you can call us on our direct lines. Those numbers are listed below.
We can still help with your classified or display advertising via phone or email. Again thanks to technology, we are able to do all this without being physically in the Grizzly office.
And we will still be covering the news in Big Bear. We have been serving this community going on 80 years, and the Big Bear Grizzly feels honored to have earned your support and trust to provide the news and information you want and need.
If you have a story to share, call or email Judi or Kathy. Judi Bowers can be reached at 909-866-3457 or email jbowers.grizzly@gmail.com. Kathy Portie can be reached at 909-316-6817.
During these strange times, and with the safe at home order, that means we will have fewer newspapers available in the community. Subscribers will continue to receive their paper via mail, but we will be limiting the locations in racks as part of the safe at home order. Newspapers are safe, but we know there will be fewer people venturing out to pick up a paper each week.
We urge you to subscribe to our print or to the Grizzly E-edition to stay connected to the news in your community. Through the end of April, we will offer the E-edition only subscription at $19 for a one-year subscription. It is available online every week. That's about 40 cents per week. Print subscribers receive free access to the E-edition.
Big Bear strong
The Grizzly sales staff will be offering a Big Bear Strong group advertising page to our local businesses, services and anyone who wants to share their message during this time.
Advertise your take-out hours, if you are remaining open or are closed, a message of encouragement or support to those who continue to serve the Valley such as first responders, healthcare employees, grocery store employees and others.
The page will be printed in the Grizzly weekly beginning March 25 and available online. If your hours change or services change, we can change your online message daily. We will also share the ads on the Big Bear Grizzly social media accounts to increase your marketing message during the coronavirus emergency.
Call Kelsey or Judi today to paricipate, Kelsey an be reached at 909-316-6819 or kbowers.grizzly@gmail.com, Judi at 909-866-3457 or jbowers.grizzly@gmail.com.
Thank you for supporting the Big Bear Grizzly and Big Bear small businesses.
