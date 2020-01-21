Exclusive
The Big Bear Now Business Exclusive and Resource Guide is the perfect way to advertise your business this year.
• Guide for Big Bear business
• Resources and information at your fingertips
• Seen by 3 million online viewers per year
• More than 15,000 readers in print
• Awareness is key in business.Keeps your name and business brand in front of clients and potential clients all year long.
• Affordable rates starting at $125
Special offer guide will include your business listing in Big Bear Now magazine monthly for the remainder of the year.
Business Exclusive publishes in February. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this annual publication.
Call Kelsey, Regan or Judi today. Space reservation deadline is Friday, Jan. 24. 909-866-3456.
