Stuff that truck
It's that time of year, and the Big Bear Grizzly is bringing back the popular Stuff the Publisher's Truck Toy Drive.
The drive is two days only, Dec. 2 and 3. Donate a new, unwrapped toy and you have a chance to win a gift certificate for Oakside Restaurant and Bar.
We're challenging Big Bear to out do what we did in 2018. We stuff the truck, but we want to stuff at least two trucks this year to make sure all Big Bear kids have a merry Christmas.
Big Bear merchants and organizations can join the drive. Can you defeat Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power's drive to stuff that truck? The agency donated hundreds of toys and items to last year's efforts. The Grizzly is challenging all Big Bear merchants and organizations to help stuff that truck. And there's free advertising on the table.
The merchant or organization that donated the most (number of items) each day earns a quarter page ad in The Grizzly or Grizzly Weekender, or an ad on the Good Morning, Big Bear newsletter for a month. All merchants and organizations that donate are entered into a drawing for a free ad in Big Bear Now magazine.
So as you are doing your holiday shopping, add an extra item or two or three or more to the basket to stuff the publisher's truck. All toys are donated to the Gifts for Kids program in Big Bear in time for the Christmas holiday season.
