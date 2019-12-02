Stuff a Truck is today
The Stuff the Publisher's Truck Toy Drive begins today for two days only, Dec. 2 and 3. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive and be entered into a drawing for an Oakside gift certificate.
Help us fill the truck several times with toys for kids in Big Bear. All toys are donated to the Kiwanis Gifts for Kids program to be distributed to kids in Big Bear.
We want to exceed what we did last year, so won't you please be part of the toy drive. Merchants and organizations, the challenge has been issued to beat what the Big Bear Lake Department of Water donated last year. DWP is ready to donate again this year. Free advertising is on the line, so gather those toys and stop by the Grizzly office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the next two days to Stuff the Publisher's Truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.