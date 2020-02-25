Grizzly goes to $1
Just a reminder, the Feb. 26 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly single copy rate is 75 cents. As of March 1, the cost increases to $1 per single copy.
A subscription is still a great value, as subscription rates remain the same. Big Bear subscribers save 28 percent off the single copy rate and you get the E-edition at no additional charge. An in-county subscription is $37 for a full year. E-edition only is $27 for the year.
Call Regan at 909-866-3456 before March 1 to save and get the Big Bear Grizzly delivered to you every week.
80 years of milestones
The Big Bear Grizzly celebrates 80 years of publishing this year. Throughout our 79th year before our actual anniversary, we are looking back on the history of Big Bear. In May, we will publish a special section, Looking Back on Big Bear, a celebration of the milestones of this community. A portion of the proceeds of this special publication will be donated to the Big Bear Historical Society to support the parking lot project.
Last year, this special magazine was so well received, there are only a handful of copies still available. Don't miss out on begin part of this special. Call your sales account executive today to advertise. 909-866-3456.
