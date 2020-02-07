Subscribe now and save
The Big Bear Grizzly is your hometown paper. It has served the community going on 80 years. Chocked full of news, information and advertising, the Big Bear Grizzly is the Media of the Mountain.
On March 1, the single copy cost will increase to $1 per issue for those purchasing their paper at a newsrack or retail location. Subscription rates remain the best value and the rates are not increasing. Subscribers save 28 percent per year compared to the single copy rate.
Stop by the Grizzly office, give Regan a call at 909-866-3456 or click here to subscribe now. Print subscribers get the Grizzly E-edition at no charge, so you can stay connected even if you are traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.