Be part of the conversation. We want to know what you think of the Good Morning, Big Bear newsletter. Help us by taking this short survey. We appreciate your feedback. Just click on the link and it should take a couple of minutes. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TH8WVSY
Have you made your picks. The deadline to make your picks or make changes in this week's round of the Grizzly U-Pick-em Football Challenge is today at 5 p.m. Join the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.