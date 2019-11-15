Stuff a truck
Just another reminder that the Big Bear Grizzly's Stuff the Publisher's Truck Toy Drive is set for Dec. 2 and 3. Donate a new, unwrapped toy and be entered into a drawing for an Oakside Restaurant and Bar gift card. Big Bear merchants and organizations can earn free advertising, and DWP has issued a challenge to beat their donations. Will you accept the challenge?
All toys are given to the Big Bear Gifts for Kids program through the Holiday Giving Collaborative to provide a bright holiday for those less fortunate.
Join the Big Bear Grizzly team
We are seeking a customer service representative to join our team at the Big Bear Grizzly. If you are a people person, have clerical and inside sales experience, send your resume to jbowers.grizzly@gmail.com or drop it off at the Grizzly office. No phone calls, please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.