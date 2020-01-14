One Day Sale
Monday, Jan 20, the Grizzly's One Day Sale offers a one-year, in-county subscription for $20.20. It's one day only, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stop by or call the office to take advantage of this one-time-only sale.
Subscribers whose subscription is set to expire before April 1 can also take advantage of the discounted rate to renew.
Exclusively yours
Big Bear's Business Exclusive Resource Guide is a guide for all business owners, potential business owners, residents, visitors and anyone looking for information in Big Bear.
Filled with information on what it takes to open and operate a business in Big Bear, some who have been successful and more. Deadline for advertising is Jan. 24. Don't miss out on this valuable tool to share your business message. Call Kelsey, Judi or Regan to book your space now, 909-866-3456.
