Grizzly offices remain closed
Since mid March, Big Bear Grizzly staff began working from home due to the stay-at-home order. The main office on Fox Farm Road is closed.
We expect the office to remain closed at least through May. The staff is able to continue its work from remote locations. We feel this is the best and safest method of doing business at this time.
We do apologize for delays and interruption of some services in the past week or so. On May 8, we completed technology upgrades, replacing some outdated equipment that had created some challenges. Those challenges would have occurred whether we were in the office or working remotely. Unfortunately, the equipment chose to fail in the middle of a pandemic.
We are grateful for our readers and advertisers. Your support has helped us to continue to be the Media of the Mountain for going on 80 years. Thank you for your trust and support, and your patience.
We extend our commitment to continue delivering news and information to Big Bear during these trying times of COVID-19 and well beyond. And we are committed to returning those phone calls and emails that were in limbo during our technical difficulties.
Sad news to report
Earlier this week, we heard that Sally Cornett died on May 4.
Longtime Big Bear readers and advertisers knew Sally as a face and voice of the Grizzly for decades. She retired several years ago and struggled with several health issues for some time.
Sally handled the Big Bear Grizzly subscription department, worked with local churches and kept the Grizzly's sales department in line. She served as the right hand to the publishers and business managers for years. Whenever a new employee joined the staff at the Big Bear Grizzly, the new staff member was always told to ask Sally if they had a question as she knew everything.
Details regarding any services have not been provided by Sally's family. We send our heartfelt condolences to her children and grandchildren.
