Support the Bears. The Fall Sports Program advertising deadline is Friday, Aug. 9. The Grizzly produces the program at no cost to Big Bear High School or Bear Backers. The program is donated to the fall sports teams for their use, distributed to fans of both sides. Make sure your message is included. Call Judi, Kelsey or Sarah to be a part, 909-866-3456. Reminder, a portion of the proceeds goes toward a high school scholarship.
An all new U-Pickem Football Challenge is coming. Launching Aug. 28. Play for free, win prizes. To sponsor the contest, call Judi or Kelsey, 909-866-3456.
