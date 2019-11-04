Stuff a truck, food drives and more are happening at the Big Bear Grizzly.
There is still time to drop off food items for the annual food drive. All food is donated to local food banks for those in need during this holiday season.
We're stuffing the publisher's truck once again. On Dec. 2 and 3 drop off new, unwrapped toys for the annual toy drive. Last year, your donations stuffed the truck two days in a row, making for a very merry Christmas for many Valley youngsters. When you are doing your shopping add something extra and bring it to the Big Bear Grizzly to stuff the truck. Let's overstuff that truck.
Changes for 2020. The Big Bear Grizzly's mission is to provide news and information to the Big Bear Valley community, and we are always seeking ways to do just that in the best way possible. As 2020 begins, look for improved designs, new features and updated products coming your way. And in the next few days, look for a survey asking for your input on your Big Bear Grizzly and how we can better serve you.
