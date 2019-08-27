Pick-em here. Have you signed up for the Big Bear Grizzly U-pick-em Football Challenge. The annual contest begins tomorrow, Aug. 28. Sign up online at pickem.bigbeargrizzly.net. Play for free, win prizes and challenge your friends. Who is the football fanatic in your family?
Heroes and Hearts. The Big Bear Grizzly is publishing a new special section in September honoring those who serve and those who support them. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to an organization related to Big Bear's heroes. Call the Big Bear Grizzly at 909-866-3456 to ask how you can advertise today. Don't delay, the deadline is this week.
